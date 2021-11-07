HIGHLIGHTS AT 10 PM

Following are the top stories at 10 pm: Nation: DEL65 BJP-4THLD-MEETING BJP's best yet to come; very few parallels in Indian politics to party's growth in Bengal: Nadda New Delhi: Revving up for upcoming assembly elections, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday set an ambitious target of having booth committees at all polling stations in the country by December this year and ''panna committees'' responsible for each page of voters’ list by April next year, while asserting that the party's best is yet to come.

DEL48 BJP-MEETING-LD MODI Be the bridge of faith between party and common people: PM Modi to BJP members New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked BJP members to become a ''bridge of faith'' between the party and the common man and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the trust of people in the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

DEL54 BJP-LD RESOLUTION BJP resolution praises Modi's leadership, accuses opposition of opportunism New Delhi: Assembly elections in five states on its mind, the BJP's national executive meeting here on Sunday saw Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proposing the party's political resolution that praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with the chief ministers of the three other states pitching in as well.

DEL45 CONG-BJP-CHINA BJP national executive should speak on India-China border issues: Cong New Delhi: Questioning the BJP's ''silence'' on border issues with China, the Congress on Sunday dubbed the ruling party as ''pseudo nationalist'' and asked if it would speak out the ''truth'' about the ''threat on our borders'' and China's growing influence in the neighbourhood.

DEL40 GJ-LD FISHERMAN-PAKISTAN-FIRING Maha fisherman killed allegedly in firing by Pakistan maritime security personnel off Gujarat coast: Police Devbhumi Dwarka (Guj): A fisherman from Maharashtra was killed and a crew member of his boat was injured allegedly in firing by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) personnel near international maritime boundary line in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast, a police official said on Sunday.

BOM21 MH-3RDLD MALIK Cruise 'party' a plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan for ransom in which NCB officer Sameer Wankhede was involved: Nawab Malik Mumbai: In the latest ''disclosure'', Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday claimed that the purported cruise ship ''rave'' party was a plot to ''kidnap'' Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for ransom and Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede was part of this conspiracy.

BOM19 MH-ARYAN-NCB Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan skips NCB SIT's summons citing fever Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the cruise drugs case, but he failed to appear before it citing fever, an official said.

CAL10 BH-LD NAIDU On Bihar trip, Vice President calls for making the best of modernity and tradition Patna/Rajgir/Motihari: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for unreservedly embracing modern innovations in the economic sphere while, at the same time, remaining mindful of the ancient Hindu and Buddhist traditions that stressed on “happiness, not just comfort”.

MDS12 TN-CYCLONIC CIRCULATION Cyclonic circulation over north TN, low pressure area likely: IMD Chennai: A cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9, the Meteorological department said on Sunday and has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.

DEL61 WCD-LD RTI-MALNOURISHED CHILDREN Over 33 lakh children in India malnourished, 17.7 lakh of them severely malnourished: govt data New Delhi: Over 33 lakh children in India are malnourished and more than half of them fall in the severely malnourished category with Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat topping the list, the WCD ministry has said in response to an RTI query. By Uzmi Athar Legal: LGD3 SC-LAKHIMPUR SC to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter on Monday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the matter related to the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers’ protest.

LGD5 SC-MENTAL HEALTH Mental health of person cannot be compressed into one size fits all approach: SC New Delhi: The mental health of a person cannot be compressed into a ''one size fits all' approach, the Supreme Court has said while setting aside an order of the Karnataka High Court which quashed criminal proceedings against a government official in a case of abetment of suicide.

Foreign: FGN20 CLIMATE-INDIA-AGRICULTURE India signs up to COP26 action agenda on sustainable agriculture London: India is among 27 countries to sign up to a sustainable agriculture action agenda at the conclusion of the first week of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, laying out new commitments to make farming more sustainable and less polluting. By Aditi Khanna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)