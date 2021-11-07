When PM Modi praised BJP's performance in two bypolls that the party lost recently

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the national executive meeting in Delhi said that the farmers' agitation in Haryana and Punjab is not by the common people and surely it isn't against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In what party leaders described as a rare occasion, PM Modi drew the attention of top BJP leadership towards two by-polls that the party lost recently. The PM cited the party's defeat in the by-polls of Ellenabad in Haryana and Badvel in Andhra Pradesh to boost the morale of the cadre by stating facts about the result.

According to a senior party leader, the PM said, "All of us have ignored the transition taking place in favour of the BJP. In Ellenabad which is a stronghold of the Indian National Lok Dal, BJP got 45,000 votes last time but this time we got 59,000 votes. This increase in votes happened despite the impact of the farmers' agitation in the seat. That means common people aren't against farm laws." "Another seat that was mentioned by the PM was Badvel constituency in Andhra Pradesh, a state where BJP is trying to gain ground and strengthen the organisation especially after breaking its alliance with Telugu Desam Party," said the party leader.

Though BJP lost this seat by a margin of 90,000 votes, its candidate came second with about 21,000 votes. "Last time BJP had got 700-odd votes in this assembly whereas this time we got 21,000 votes which is unprecedented in Andhra Pradesh. The PM said we should look at the brighter side of these results and work towards a change," stated another leader.

PM addressed BJP's national executive meet in the national capital today where he asked leaders to act as a bridge of faith between the party and the people. Other than Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and various other senior leaders attended the party's national executive meeting today. A discussion was held regarding election strategy in seven states that will go to Assembly polls next year.

The seven states slated to have Assembly elections in 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)