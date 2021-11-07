Biden strongly condemns attack on Iraqi prime minister's home
I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve," Biden said in a written statement, saying he had instructed his national security team to offer appropriate assistance to Iraqi authorities as they investigate.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he strongly condemned an attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and praised the Iraqi leader's call for "calm, restraint, and dialogue."
"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi. I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve," Biden said in a written statement, saying he had instructed his national security team to offer appropriate assistance to Iraqi authorities as they investigate. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraqi
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- al-Kadhimi
- Biden
- Mustafa al-Kadhimi
- Chizu Nomiyama
- Iraqis
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy urges N.Korea to end 'provocations', accept offer of talks
Taiwan, U.S. discuss UN participation ahead of key anniversary
Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says
FOCUS-Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions policy
Israeli official says reopening of U.S. Palestinian mission in Jerusalem may not happen