Biden strongly condemns attack on Iraqi prime minister's home

I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve," Biden said in a written statement, saying he had instructed his national security team to offer appropriate assistance to Iraqi authorities as they investigate.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 23:43 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he strongly condemned an attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and praised the Iraqi leader's call for "calm, restraint, and dialogue."

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi. I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve," Biden said in a written statement, saying he had instructed his national security team to offer appropriate assistance to Iraqi authorities as they investigate. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

