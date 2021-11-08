Biden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress helps the American people by upgrading ports and strengthening supply chains, the White House said on Sunday.

Biden on Saturday called the bill, which was approved by the House of Representatives on Friday after being caught up for months in bitter fighting among Democrats, a once-in-a-generation investment.

