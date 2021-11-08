Biden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 00:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress helps the American people by upgrading ports and strengthening supply chains, the White House said on Sunday.
Biden on Saturday called the bill, which was approved by the House of Representatives on Friday after being caught up for months in bitter fighting among Democrats, a once-in-a-generation investment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrats
- Joe Biden
- American
- U.S.
- House
- White House
- U.S. Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy urges N.Korea to end 'provocations', accept offer of talks
Taiwan, U.S. discuss UN participation ahead of key anniversary
Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says
FOCUS-Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions policy
Israeli official says reopening of U.S. Palestinian mission in Jerusalem may not happen