Left Menu

Odisha teacher murder: Father appeals to Opposition, media not to ‘defame’ daughter

That is the reason why they are not coming out against Mishra anymore, Oram, a former Union minister, said.Meanwhile, Kalahandi district on Sunday witnessed a range of protests from silent prayers to hurling of eggs by Congress and BJP activists demanding justice for the woman.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-11-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 00:55 IST
Odisha teacher murder: Father appeals to Opposition, media not to ‘defame’ daughter
  • Country:
  • India

The father of a woman teacher of a private school in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, who was kidnapped and murdered last month, on Sunday appealed to opposition parties and the media to refrain from indulging in “character assassination” of his daughter. The woman’s family has taken umbrage over Kantabanji Congress MLA S S Saluja’s recent remark that she had been to the house of Minister of State for Home D S Mishra at Raipur along with the prime accused for a compromise.

Saluja had claimed they visited Mishra’s residence on three days from September 20-23, and that the minister had tried to resolve differences between her and the prime accused, who is the president of the managing committee of the private school in Kalahandi district. Opposition parties are mounting pressure on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to sack Mishra from the council of ministers, alleging that he is close to the prime accused. The body of the teacher was on October 19 exhumed from the playground of the school where she worked.

Two persons, including the prime accused, have been arrested in this connection.

The police said the prime suspect in the kidnap and murder case had a grudge against the teacher, as she was aware of his extra-marital affairs and had warned that she would expose him. The 24-year-old woman’s father also said he and his family have full faith in Patnaik and are optimistic of getting justice.

Saluja further said the woman’s family are making such statements due to “pressure” from some quarters. “They are frightened and panicked. They feel helpless as the minister was not sacked despite a statewide furore for a month. Therefore, they now have to publicly speak about having trust in the CM,” he said.

The Congress MLA said it was the deceased teacher’s father who had earlier alleged that police did not register his FIR. “Now, they are saying something else fearing danger to their lives,” Saluja said.

Senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray said: “Based on the family’s allegations, we came forward to take up the issue in order to help in getting justice for them. But now, they are saying something else. However, the Congress will continue its agitation till the family gets justice.” BJP leader and Sundergarh MP Jual Oram claimed that the woman’s family “has been pressurised to change their mind ahead of the CM’s visit to Kalahandi”. “That is the reason why they are not coming out against Mishra anymore,” Oram, a former Union minister, said.

Meanwhile, Kalahandi district on Sunday witnessed a range of protests from silent prayers to hurling of eggs by Congress and BJP activists demanding justice for the woman. The chief minister is scheduled to visit the tribal-dominated district on Monday.

Earlier in the day, eggs were thrown at the car of Mishra allegedly by BJP supporters, while he was on his way to a BJD programme along with the party’s organising secretary. The protesters also showed black flags, demanding his resignation. Activists of the two parties also clashed near Bhawanipatna College Chhak before police brought the situation under control, officials said.

Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das appealed to people to observe a ‘Janata Curfew’ as a mark of protest for one hour during Patnaik’s visit.

Kalahandi BJP MP Basant Panda also said the party will organise rallies in the parliamentary constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021