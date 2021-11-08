Iraqi PM says he knows those behind assassination attempt
Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 08-11-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 01:09 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said after chairing a security meeting on Sunday that those behind an attempt on his life were well known and would be exposed.
"We will pursue those who committed yesterday's crime, we know them well and we will expose them," he said according to a statement from the prime minister office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraqi
- Mustafa al-Kadhimi
Advertisement