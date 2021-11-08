Have paid loan amount, received acknowledgement slip, says ex-Assam CM's son on loan case
Former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia's son Ashok Saikia has said that he has paid the loan amount and received acknowledgement slip from the bank which will be submitted in the court.
Speaking to ANI before his arrest, Ashok Saikia said, "The politically-motivated case was registered in 1996. I have paid the loan and received acknowledgement. I will submit it to the court on November 9." He further stated that the case will be closed now as he had already paid the loan amount to the bank.
Earlier on Sunday, Ashok Saikia was arrested from Guwahati after the local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The case pertains to a loan taken from Assam Cooperative and Agriculture Development Bank.
After the case was registered, the CBI took over the probe three years later and filed charge sheet in the case. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
