Arvind Kejriwal was making false promises of providing employment in Goa, says Congress' Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was making false promises of providing employment if voted to power in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-11-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 02:44 IST
Congress leader Alka Lamba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was making false promises of providing employment if voted to power in Goa. While addressing a press conference at Congress House in Panaji on Sunday, Lamba said, "Kejriwal was on the spree of spreading 'lies' in Goa. The unemployment rate in Delhi is higher than the national unemployment rate by 23.5 per cent."

Questioning Kejriwal over providing employment opportunities, Lamba said, "The Party (AAP) is in power in Delhi but still have not given anything to the unemployed people there." Taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Lamba said, "Where are locals in these hoardings? Where is the face of Goa on these hoardings? Will these two parties (AAP and TMC) rule Goa by sitting in Delhi and West Bengal? Can Goa be an experimental laboratory for both of these parties?"

Her remarks came when she landed at Goa airport and the National Highway was dotted with the hoardings of Delhi Chief Minister and West Bengal Chief Minister. She further stated that the Delhi government has spent Rs 940 crore only on the advertisements related to the pollution while it has no details of how much amount has been invested to control the pollution.

"People of the national capital were suffering due to rampant pollution and if the money was spent wisely, for the service of the people, then they would not have suffered," she added. Lamba also alleged that AAP is spending the taxpayers' money on promoting themselves.

Goa assembly elections have been scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

