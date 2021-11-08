Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress helps the American people by upgrading ports and strengthening supply chains, the White House said on Sunday. Biden on Saturday called the bill a once-in-a-generation investment. The House of Representatives approved the package on Friday after months of bitter fighting among Democrats.

Three elite U.S. universities evacuate buildings after bomb threats

Three elite Ivy League universities in New York and Rhode Island evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving threats that bombs were placed inside several buildings. In a series of afternoon tweets, Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, told students, staff and visitors to immediately leave the law school, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall and to avoid central campus after local police received a call about bombs being put in those buildings.

Countdown clock, choke points led to chaos at Houston rap concert

Crowds surging forward as the main performer took to the stage at the Astroworld Festival led to chaos and crushed bodies in the darkness of the outdoor concert, say attendees who escaped the tragedy on Friday night. At least eight people died and scores were injured during the first day of a weekend event that attracted tens of thousands. Police have opened a criminal investigation. About 300 people were treated for injuries including 11 taken to hospitals suffering from cardiac arrest.

U.S. braces for surge of vaccinated international travelers

The United States is expecting a flood of international visitors crossing its borders by air and by land on Monday after lifting travel restrictions for much of the world's population first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19. United Airlines is expecting about 50% more total international inbound passengers https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-usa-travel-facts-idUSL1N2RM00E Monday compared to last Monday when it had about 20,000.

Multiple probes launched into deadly stampede at Houston rap festival

At least two investigations, one of them criminal, were underway on Sunday into the deadly stampede during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival that killed at least eight people and injured dozens in Houston. Two of the victims were teenagers, aged 14 and 16, caught in the crushing surge of the crowd as Scott continued to perform, completing his set even after noticing fans were receiving medical treatment. Scott, the headline act and a hometown star who founded the Astroworld festival in 2018, later said he was unaware of the severity of the situation.

Travis Scott's Astroworld concert pauses then restarts amid deaths, injuries

Travis Scott's Astroworld concert on Friday was meant to signal the resurgence of his hometown with an epic live event after the global pandemic paused the popular annual hip hop festival. But disaster struck during his headline performance as, over the course of the Grammy Award-nominated rapper's 90-minute show, at least eight of the 50,000 attendees died https://www.reuters.com/world/us/least-8-dead-many-injured-texas-music-festival-media-2021-11-06 and many more were injured as fans surged toward the stage.

What you need to know about the new U.S. international air travel rules

The Biden administration's new rules requiring most foreign nationals to be vaccinated before flying to the United States take effect at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) Nov. 8. Here's what you need to know:

Texas cracks down on migrants but dozens of trespassing cases fall flat

Gaston, a 57-year-old Venezuelan human rights lawyer, spent years visiting the country's most squalid prisons as he defended students jailed for protesting its socialist government. Fearing retaliation by the authorities for his work, Gaston decided to flee, heading to the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum in the United States. On Aug. 8, he waded across the Rio Grande into Texas, hoping to surrender to U.S border officials.

U.S. federal appeals court freezes Biden's vaccine rule for companies

A U.S. federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly, citing "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule. The ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new rule, which is set to take effect on Jan 4.

U.S. administers 430.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 430,927,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 534,081,335 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 429,442,508 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 6 out of 533,019,545 doses delivered.

