JDU leader Nunu Singh denies allegations of sitting with person consuming liquor at event in Bihar
Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nunu Singh on Sunday reacted to the allegations against him of attending an event where a person was consuming liquor and said that the claims are being levelled against him to tarnish his image.
Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nunu Singh on Sunday reacted to the allegations against him of attending an event where a person was consuming liquor and said that the claims are being levelled against him to tarnish his image. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The allegations are baseless and are being levelled against me to tarnish my image. The video must have tampered."
Earlier, a viral video posted by RJD purportedly showed that Nunu Singh was dancing with a girl and sitting with a person consuming liquor at an event in Bihar, despite a ban on the sale or consumption of liquor in the state. Reacting to the viral video, Congress leader Lalan Kumar said, "Nunu Singh is Lakhisarai District Council President and is also associated with JDU. He was seen seated with a person consuming liquor in the video. The sale and consumption of liquor in Bihar is banned. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should take action against him for the prohibition of the law." (ANI)
