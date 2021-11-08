Nicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sought a fourth consecutive term in elections on Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sat in jail.

Voting was orderly and speedy as voters noted the absence of long lines at more than 13,000 polling places around the country. Voting closed on Sunday evening without reported incidents. But US President Joe Biden strongly criticised the vote as a ''pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic''.

The run-up to the vote was more eventful. The opposition denounced more arrests of its leaders and activists around the country on the eve of the election. On Sunday, Ortega railed against alleged interference from the United States.

The opposition had called on Nicaraguans to stay home in protest of an electoral process that has been roundly criticised as not credible by foreign powers.

The election will determine who holds the presidency for the next five years, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the congress and Nicaragua's representation in the Central American Parliament. More than 4.4 million (44 lakh) Nicaraguan aged 16 years and above were eligible to vote.

Ortega's Sandinista Front and its allies control the congress and all government institutions. Ortega first served as president from 1985 to 1990, before returning to power in 2007. He recently declared his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, his ''co-president''.

In June, police arrested seven potential presidential challengers on charges that essentially amount to treason. They remained in detention on election day. Some two dozen other opposition leaders were also swept up ahead of the election.

The other contenders on Sunday's ballot were little known politicians from minor parties seen as friendly with Ortega's Sandinista Front.

On Saturday, the Blue and White National Union, an opposition alliance, issued an alert after at least eight of its leaders were ''abducted by the regime in illegal raids'' on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Civic Alliance, another opposition coalition, reported ''harassment, surveillance, intimidation, assault, attacks, illegal and arbitrary detentions'' of some of its leaders around Nicaragua.

The heads of the police and army said the vote was occurring without incident.

Voting through the morning appeared to be calm and without long lines.

Voter Mayela Rodríguez found her local voting centre at a school in Managua virtually empty. ''In past years, it was really full,'' she said. ''Earlier, you had to (wait) in a big line to come here and now, empty.'' Around midday, Ortega spoke live on television after voting -- he held up his inked finger.

He blasted the US for interference in Nicaragua, noted there had been alleged fraud in the last US election, reminded that those who stormed the US Capitol were called terrorists and remain jailed. He repeated his claim that the US government supported huge protests in Nicaragua in April 2018, which he has called an attempted coup.

''They have as much right as we do to open trials against terrorists,'' Ortega said.

''The immense majority of Nicaraguans are voting for peace and not for war or terrorism,'' he said.

In a statement released around the close of voting, Biden called the process ''rigged'' and said the US would use the tools at its disposal to hold the Nicaraguan government accountable.

''The Ortega and Murillo family now rule Nicaragua as autocrats, no different from the Somoza family that Ortega and the Sandinistas fought four decades ago,'' Biden said.

One of the first to vote on Sunday was Foreign Minister Denis Moncada at a secondary school in the capital.

''The majority of Nicaraguans are going to elect today Commander Daniel (Ortega), comrade Rosario (Murillo) and the deputies,'' Moncada said to pro-government news outlets.

He said the peaceful vote sends a message to the world powers that ''Nicaraguans are dignified patriots and we are not going to bend to their threats, sanctions and non-recognition of the elections''.

Presidential candidate Guillermo Osorno of the small Christian Path party voted early on Sunday. He promised that if he defeated Ortega, he would ''change the electoral system'' and allow election observers.

Meanwhile in Costa Rica, hundreds of Nicaraguans living in exile protested against Ortega's government, calling Sunday's vote an ''electoral circus'' and demanding the release of political prisoners.

''We are protesting against the fraud and asking for justice for those killed,'' said Kevin Monzón, a young influencer who fled to Costa Rica in late September after receiving threats.

With little doubt as to the presidential election result, focus is already turning to what the international response will be as Ortega seeks to tighten his grip on power.

The US and the European Union have imposed sanctions against those in Ortega's inner circle, but Ortega responded only by arresting more of his opponents.

On Friday, a senior US State Department official, who spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity, said the US government was willing to consider additional targeted sanctions, but had tried to avoid measures that would more broadly impact the Nicaraguan people.

''It is very hard when you have a government that has very minimal goals that include remaining in power at any cost and disregarding the will of their own citizens or the needs of the citizens to retain that power,'' the official said.

The Organization of American States (OAS) will hold its annual general assembly in Guatemala later this week. Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico were among the seven countries that abstained from a vote on a resolution last month in the OAS condemning the repression in Nicaragua.

The Supreme Electoral Council said the first partial results would be released around midnight. Provisional vote totals were expected on Monday.

