BJP ally IPFT to join mass agitation in Delhi on Nov 14 demanding separate state 'Tipraland'

Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the BJP in the Tripura government has decided to participate in a joint mass agitation with opposition TIPRA Motha in New Delhi on November 14, demanding separate state 'Tipraland'.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 08-11-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 09:47 IST
IPFT General Secretary Mangal Debbarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the BJP in the Tripura government has decided to participate in a joint mass agitation with opposition TIPRA Motha in New Delhi on November 14, demanding separate state 'Tipraland'. IPFT General Secretary Mangal Debbarma, while addressing the press conference, said that his party had decided to hold the agitation with other like-minded parties, TIPRA Motha in specific, NGOs and individuals who conform to their demand of separate state under Article 3 of the Indian constitution.

Debbarma said, "The IPFT Party has decided to join the movement to be held at Jantar Mantar. The gathering will also act as a mass deputation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Tribal Welfare Minister and Minister of Development of North East Region." "We want a full-fledged separate state, Tipraland," he said.

"Since 2009, we have formed our party IPFT, demanded Tipraland and made a sitting demonstration in Jantar Mantar but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could happen in 2019 and 2020. But it will continue in 2021," he added. On being asked whether it was a prelude to fresh realignment between TIPRA and IPFT, two regional parties who pitted their candidates against each other in the recently concluded TTAADC elections as arch-rivals, Debbarma said, "This movement is being organised on the basis of ideology, not an alliance."

"Both the parties have similar demands, we want Tipraland, they want Greater Tipraland. We have the same issue, so it is better for our people if we come together," he added. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that his party is not much bothered with this development.

"If they feel, they are happy with other political parties, they can go with them. Unless and until their activities hamper the work of the state government and people of Tripura, we have nothing to say about their issues," he said. (ANI)

