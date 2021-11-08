Nawab Malik confirmed that MVA Ministers have links with drug mafias: Mohit Kamoj

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik accused Fashion TV head, Kashiff Khan of compelling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister Aslam Shaikh, to attend the Cordelia Cruise ship party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj reiterated that his allegations of MVA ministers having links with 'drugs mafias' have proven to be true. "I have said earlier that a Minister who has relations with drug peddlers was involved in cruise party. Today Nawab Malik confirmed that Aslam Shaikh has relations with Kashiff Khan and also that children of NCP leaders, ministers are in contact with drug peddlers," Kamboj said while addressing a press conference here yesterday.

"He (Nawab Malik) has accepted everything that I had said. Earlier, he had spoken of a bearded man having connections with a minister. He himself revealed that Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh has links with a bearded man (Kashiff Khan). He said that this bearded man constantly asked Aslam Shaikh to come to the party. I want to ask, what relations Aslam Shaikh have with this man who Malik had termed as the biggest kingpin of drugs?" asked Kamboj during a press conference. Kamboj added, "The relations of MVA Ministers are disclosing slowly with those whose names are associated with drugs mafias, dugs peddlers and drugs syndicate."

Malik had yesterday alleged that Kashiff Khan forced Aslam Shaikh to come to the Cordelia Cruise ship party and was also planning to bring children of various ministers to the party. He further said that Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind and partner of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom. Speaking to media persons, Kamboj denied having relations with Sameer Wankhede. "I have never in my life met Sameer Wankhede or any other NCB officer," he said.

Kamboj also claimed that Malik has accepted that he has relations with Sunil Patil. "He as accepted that Sunil Patil called him," said the BJP leader. "Sunil Patil and Nawab Malik are friends for the last 20 years. When Sunil Patil used to do parties in Lalit hotel, Nawab also used to go there. Today Nawab Malik has confirmed his relations with him and it's a conspiracy set up by NCP along with Sunil Patil," he added.

However, Malik had yesterday denied knowing Sunil Patil, one of the accused in the drugs on cruise case. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

