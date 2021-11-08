Telangana CM insulted Indian armed forces, alleges BJP

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has insulted the Indian armed forces. "BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and the Telangana BJP condemns Rao's statement for insulting the Indian armed forces and favouring an enemy nation over a border issue," Subhash said.

"KCR must have lost his patience because he could not take defeat by BJP in Telangana's bypoll election. Therefore, he not only commented on the BJP chief but also condemned the army. For his petty politics, KCR is trying to dishonour the memory of late Colonel B. Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who sacrificed his life in protecting the sovereign Indian borders at Galwan," he said. Speaker further, the BJP leader said, "KCR must apologise to every single serving officer, Jawans, and retired veterans of the Indian armed forces."

"If he does not do this, the BJP will punish KCR for his unacceptable words and every single patriotic Indian will ensure he is punished," he said. KCR should realise because of the armed forces, all people including him sleeping peacefully, he added.

"What kind of a sick mentality is this? Such kinds of statements are unacceptable. Every true patriotic citizen of this country should condemn KCR," he asked. (ANI)

