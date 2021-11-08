Owaisi calls for parliamentary debate on China-India ties, slams Centre for 'polarising, dividing Indians'

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday called for a full parliamentary debate on China-India ties and slammed the Centre for allegedly polarising and dividing Indians. In a series of tweets, Owaisi said, "We demand a full parliamentary debate on China-India ties and the state of affairs on the border. An all-party delegation of MPs should be taken to all the contentious border areas as well. This will allow us to reassert our sovereignty and keep the public informed."

He furthers said in his tweet, "If required, a secret sitting of the House can be conducted under Lok Sabha rule 248," and alleged that "PM Modi's strategy of silence, denial and obfuscation on China is self-defeating. It sends a message of weakness to Beijing. To our allies, it conveys our inability to confront the truth." The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad also alleged that the government is weakening the country internally.

"Sadly this government is weakening us internally by polarising and dividing Indians. This divisiveness domestically has come at the cost of our relations in the neighbourhood where China has been making gains," he tweeted. Owaisi further tweeted, "Before 2014, PM Modi used to say that the problem is not on the borders, the problem is in Delhi. This is truer than it ever was before. CM Modi used to talk big about national security but now PM Modi doesn't even utter China's name. What happened? Why this hesitation?"

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera had on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the "clean chit" given to China that it has not intruded in Arunachal Pradesh since a report given by the Pentagon to the US Congress confirmed that the country has intruded 4.5 kilometres within the territory of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

