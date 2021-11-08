Left Menu

Britain wants a 'rich mix' in the Lords, minister says

Britain wants a "rich mix" of people in the upper chamber of parliament and wealthy businessmen should not be excluded from the House of Lords, Britain's trade minister said on Monday after media reported that political donations led to peerages. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from opponents after pushing parliament to protect a lawmaker found to have broken lobbying rules, and for his own luxury holidays and refurbishment of Downing Street.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from opponents after pushing parliament to protect a lawmaker found to have broken lobbying rules, and for his own luxury holidays and refurbishment of Downing Street. The Sunday Times reported that those who had donated over 3 million pounds ($4 million) to the Conservative Party had then got peerages.

"We want a rich mix in the House of Lords but voices with experience," International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky when asked about the Sunday Times report. Trevelyan said Johnson had followed the guidelines on his holidays and the refurbishment of Downing Street. Johnson has said the government followed the rules over the refurbishment.

Former British Prime Minister John Major on Saturday attacked Johnson's handling of a corruption row, saying the government's behaviour was arrogant, broke the law and was "politically corrupt". Major, Britain's prime minister between 1990-1997, said his party had trashed the reputation of parliament. The former premier, whose own government was accused of sleaze, said he would face a dilemma over whether to vote for Johnson at the next election. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

