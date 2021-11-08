Two Congress MLAs from Manipur join BJP
Former Congress MLAs from Manipur, Rajkumar Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in the national capital on Monday.
This development comes just months ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections that is slated to be held in 2022. On August 20, 2020, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee expelled Rajkumar Imo Singh from the Indian National Congress for six years under the Constitution of Indian National Congress.
Patra while addressing the press conference said, "We are proud to welcome them to the party. I hope that together, we will form a government in Manipur in the next assembly elections." Manipur has 60 assembly seats wherein BJP is currently in power. (ANI)
