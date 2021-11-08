Left Menu

Two Congress MLAs from Manipur join BJP

Former Congress MLAs from Manipur, Rajkumar Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in the national capital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 13:59 IST
Rajkumar Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip join BJP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP leader Sambit Patra welcomed them.

This development comes just months ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections that is slated to be held in 2022. On August 20, 2020, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee expelled Rajkumar Imo Singh from the Indian National Congress for six years under the Constitution of Indian National Congress.

Patra while addressing the press conference said, "We are proud to welcome them to the party. I hope that together, we will form a government in Manipur in the next assembly elections." Manipur has 60 assembly seats wherein BJP is currently in power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

