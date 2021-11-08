UP: BJP spreading hatred to hide failures, alleges Peace Party chief

Uttar Pradesh-based Peace Party on Monday alleged that the ruling BJP in the state is spreading hatred to hide its failures and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has himself taken on the responsibility of vitiating the atmosphere.

In a statement, the party's president Ayub Ansari said that there is anger among the people against the government because of inflation and unemployment. Due to this the BJP is upset and assembly elections are also approaching, he said.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls early next year.

The countdown for the Adityanath government has started and in such a situation, the BJP has returned to its ''old agenda of spreading the poison of hatred in society to hide failures and suppress the growing public anger towards it'', Ansari, a former MLA, said.

Once again the BJP has intensified its efforts to ''pollute the environment'', he said.

''This time Chief Minister Adityanath has himself taken over the responsibility of spreading hatred and vitiating the atmosphere,'' the Peace Party chief said.

''Despite being the chief minister, he is giving statements full of hatred everywhere. Adityanath has always done politics of hate. For this reason he was made the chief minister. But now the people have come to know about his and the BJP's reality,'' Ansari said.

He expressed apprehension that the BJP may create a Tripura-like situation in Uttar Pradesh to take electoral advantage.

''People should focus on the basic problems of the country such as inflation and unemployment, instead of paying attention to rumours, which will affect the country and the state,'' Ansari said.

