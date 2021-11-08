Will never take any decision that may harm the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam: Ker govt

(Eds: Adds details) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI): The Kerala government on Monday made it clear that it would never take any decision that could jeopardise the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam and harm the security of the people of the state, even as opposition UDF blasted them in the Assembly over a controversial order permitting Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir.

''Safety for Kerala and water for Tamil Nadu'' is the state government's proclaimed policy in the Mullaperiyar issue and there would be no deviation from the stand, the government told the House.

The Congress-led opposition pointed out that the order, issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden on November 5, was the violation of the stand adopted by the state in the Mullaperiyar issue so far.

However, the government assured that there is no question of taking any action against the interests of the state and said its strong position in the issue was made clear in the note and reply affidavit filed in the apex court regarding the Mullaperiyar case.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government's explanation came a day after it was forced to freeze an order, issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir, in the wake of huge political controversy erupted in the southern state.

While replying to a notice seeking an adjournment motion over the issue, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the government would never accept the bureaucratic decision taken against the interests of the state in this regard.

The Chief Executive Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department had sought permission to cut 23 trees from near the Baby Dam site, he said. ''Safety for Kerala and water for Tamil Nadu is the state government's proclaimed policy in the Mullaperiyar issue. The state Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution in this regard. There will be no deviation from this stand,'' he said.

He also said the government was examining the circumstances that led to the issuing of the order permitting the neighbouring state to fell trees from the dam site, violating the government stand.

Stating that the controversial order had come to the notice of the government on November 6, he said immediate action had been taken to freeze it on the next day itself despite it was a holiday.

He also said the Kerala government had clearly mentioned in its reply affidavit the reasons for not allowing the neighbouring state's request for tree felling near the dam site.

As the area was part of the tiger reserve, the clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest and other statutory authorities concerned was necessary for felling trees, Saseendran said, adding that the state government would examine whether such clearances were received before issuing the order.

Kerala is stuck to its stand for the construction of a new dam in the cases, pending before the apex court, the minister added.

Raising the matter during the zero hour, Congress Legislator and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan sought a notice for an adjournment motion and wanted the House to discuss it after halting other proceedings.

Besides demanding a judicial probe, the Congress-led UDF opposition also wanted to know why the CPI(M)-led government was yet to cancel the order instead of just freezing it.

The people of the state were not fools to believe that the order was issued without the knowledge of the Chief Minister, who was the chairman of the Wildlife Board and the Forest minister, who was the vice chairman, the MLA alleged.

As the Speaker rejected leave for the motion based on the minister's reply, the opposition expressed their protest and staged a walkout in the House.

The Kerala government on Sunday froze an order by the Forest Department, granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir and decided to take action against the officials who had issued it, a day after the neighbouring state's Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for the decision.

Saseendran had told the media that the order was an 'unusual one' and there was a serious lapse on the part of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, who had issued the order.

The Minister had earlier in the day said the order was passed without the knowledge of his office, or that of the Irrigation minister or the Chief Minister's Office. Stalin had on Saturday thanked Vijayan for ''granting permission'' for felling 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir and said he was informed by his officers of the Water Resources Department that the requisite permission was granted by the Forest Department of Kerala.

