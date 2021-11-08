Arab League official reports progress resolving Lebanon-Gulf row - TV

Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki said on Monday that he found an entry point to resolve the diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and Gulf countries, Al Jadeed TV reported.

Zaki is in Beirut holding meetings around the crisis. He has so far met President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati. He earlier said his meeting with Aoun was "candid and positive".

