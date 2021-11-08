Vaccine at doorstep: Union Minister's pat for Pondy Lt Governor's initiative

Puducherry, Nov 8 (PTI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has appreciated the steps taken by Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan to encourage people to get vaccinated by visiting their houses.

On Sunday, Soundararajan went door to door at Karuvadikuppam and Muthialpet and asked the residents, who have not taken the vaccine, to get inoculated during her visit.

This is a wonderful initiative on the part of the Lieutenant Governor, the Union Minister said.

''With this initiative, we are moving one step closer to fulfil the Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of 'Healthy India','' the Minister said in his post on the social media.

