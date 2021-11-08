Lebanon's PM says elections to be held before end of parliament mandate
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday that legislative elections will definitely be held before the end of this parliament's mandate.
Mikati was speaking during a televised economy conference in Beirut where he said the exact date of holding elections is debatable, but the vote would be held before May 21.
