Legislators in Bengal Assembly fondly remember minister Subrata Mukherjee

Legislators of the West Bengal Assembly on Monday paid rich and moving tributes to state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who died last week following a massive heart attack, and hailed him as a tall leader who was loved by one and all, irrespective of their political affiliation.

In a special resolution tabled in the Assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee said that Mukherjee was a multi-faceted personality, who contributed to the trade union movement, both at the national and international levels.

He noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was still grief-stricken and could not bear to attend the session. Mukherjee is a bright star in the history of parliamentary democracy, the speaker added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said Mukherjee's demise is a great loss for him, both personally and politically.

''There is no word to describe his political and administrative acumen. It is sad that he will never be sitting next to me in the Assembly again,'' he lamented.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari fondly remembered the deceased leader as a ''family friend'', whose name will be etched in history of Bengal politics.

TMC legislators Sobhandev Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim also paid glorious tributes to the leader, and described him as a witty and sociable person, who was adored by people.

Others who spoke on the occasion were BJP MLA Manoj Tigga, TMC legislators Chandrima Bhattacharya and Manas Bhuniya.

All members observed silence for two minutes as a mark of respect.

The speaker later adjourned the House for the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)