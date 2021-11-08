Punjab Deputy Chief Minister's son-in-law among two appointed as additional AG

The son-in-law of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was among two advocates appointed as additional advocate general in the state on Monday, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Advocates Tarun Vir Singh Lehal and Mukesh Chander Berry have been appointed as additional advocate general in the office of the advocate general, Punjab, with immediate effect, according to an official order.

Lehal is the son-in-law of Randhawa, who holds the portfolio of Home Affairs.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha took a dig at the ruling Congress over Lehal's appointment, claiming that only the family members of Congress minister and MLAs were getting jobs in the state.

“Congress is fulfilling its principal poll promise of 'Har Ghar Naukri but with minor modification. Recipients of these jobs are family members of Congress ministers & MLAs. Latest beneficiary is Dy CM Randhawa's son in law. Channi is essentially carrying forward Captian's legacy,” said Chadha in a tweet. When contacted, Lehal said the appointment has been made on the basis of merit and experience on the recommendation of the state's advocate general.

“I have been practicing for almost 13 years in the high court,” he said.

“Being a son-in-law of somebody, if that is negative, then I do not know what to say,” said Lehal.

The two will be defending cases for and on behalf of the state of Punjab in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on prevailing terms and conditions, as per the order.

This engagement would be purely on a contractual basis initially up to March 31, 2022, which is extendable on year to year basis, according to the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)