PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:38 IST
Channi, Sidhu meet amid tension in Punjab Congress
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Monday held a meeting with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, amid unease between the two leaders over government appointments.

The meeting was held just a few hours after Sidhu called a press conference and questioned his party's government in the state over the status of investigation into the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident.

Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh, who is considered close to Sidhu, was also present at the meeting, sources said.

During the meeting, Sidhu is learnt to have raised the issue of appointments of state Advocate General A P S Deol and officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

Last week, Sidhu had said that he had withdrawn his resignation as the Punjab Congress chief but had also put a precondition that he would resume the charge the day a new advocate general is appointed in place of Deol and a panel for the appointment of a new director general of police comes from the UPSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

