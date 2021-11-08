President Kovind to preside over Governor, Lt Governors conference Thursday

President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the 51st conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, an official statement issued on Monday said.

This will be the fourth conference to be presided over by Kovind, it said.

Apart from Governors and Lt Governors of all states and Union Territories, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the conference, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

