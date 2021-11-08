Left Menu

Arab League official reports progress in resolving Lebanon-Gulf row

Zaki said he had communicated the Arab League perspective on the crisis to the officials he met. He earlier said his meeting with Aoun was "candid and positive" and that he had found an entry point to resolving the crisis but added that the problem was wider than the comments made by Lebanon's information minister George Kordahi.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:52 IST
Arab League official reports progress in resolving Lebanon-Gulf row

Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki said on Monday there was some progress towards resolving the diplomatic crisis between Lebanon and Gulf countries spurred by comments that criticized the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

Zaki, who is in Beirut holding meetings about the rift, has so far met President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdalla Bou Habib. Zaki said he had communicated the Arab League perspective on the crisis to the officials he met.

He earlier said his meeting with Aoun was "candid and positive" and that he had found an entry point to resolving the crisis but added that the problem was wider than the comments made by Lebanon's information minister George Kordahi. "The matter is not simple and should not be dealt with lightly," Zaki said.

Kordahi has said his comments were filmed before he became a minister and has so far resisted calls for him to resign. Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy, banned all Lebanese imports to the kingdom and recalled its ambassador earlier this month. Bahrain and Kuwait took similar steps while the United Arab Emirates withdrew all its diplomatic staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021