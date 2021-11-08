Aoun says resolving rift with Saudi requires honest dialogue
Lebanon President Michel Aoun said that resolving the Lebanon-Saudi rift requires an honest dialogue between the two countries, his office said on Twitter on Monday.
Aoun added Beirut welcomes any initiative by the Arab League to restore brotherly relations with the kingdom, and said Lebanon would not hesitate to take any step to allow candid dialogue
