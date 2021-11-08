Russia says calls to reject Nicaraguan election results are unacceptable

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said the rejection by some Western countries of Nicaragua's election results was unacceptable, after early results showed President Daniel Ortega had secured a fourth term in office.

Western and many Latin American nations criticized Sunday's contest in advance after Ortega detained opponents and business leaders, cancelled rival parties and criminalised dissent over the course of months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)