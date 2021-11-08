Left Menu

NC women wing stages protest rally against rising prices of essential items in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:15 IST
NC women wing stages protest rally against rising prices of essential items in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The women wing of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference staged a protest rally here on Monday against the rising prices of essential items and deterioration of law and order situation in the Union Territory.

Vice president of women wing and former MLA Bimla Luthra led the protest rally from the National Conference headquarters to Mandir chowk in Residency Road area of the city.

The participants were carrying placards against price rise and also raised anti-BJP slogans throughout their journey before dispersing off peacefully.

''The rising prices is the major concern of the people, particularly women folk who are finding it very difficult to run their kitchens. The backbone of the common man has virtually been broken by the failure of the government to contain the rising prices of daily use items, including vegetables and pulses,'' Luthra told reporters.

Referring to the killing of a policeman by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday evening, the NC leader said the law and order situation in the Union Territory has deteriorated.

She also castigated the BJP for the growing unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and said all the promises made to the people have proved ''hoax''. ''The BJP led government has miserably failed to mitigate the problems of the people and maintain law and order in Jammu and Kashmir,'' Luthra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021