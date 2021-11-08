Country still facing brunt of demonetisation: Pilot
Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday targeted the central government over demonetisation and said the country is still facing its brunt.
He said the people will not tolerate the government which loots their hard-earned money.
''The country is still facing the brunt of demonetisation by the central government. This unplanned decision worked to destroy the small-medium industry, employment, income and economy of the country,'' Pilot tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, had announced the decision to ban currency notes of denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.
