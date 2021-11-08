Left Menu

Extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised: PM Modi on Padma awards

Modi has often asserted that his government has opened up the Padma award selection process and recognised the services of people from humble backgrounds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:57 IST
Extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised: PM Modi on Padma awards
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With President Ram Nath Kovind presenting Padma awards to 73 persons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he felt extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised for their exemplary efforts to further public good.

''From the environment to enterprise, agriculture to the arts, science to social service, public administration to cinema… recipients of the #PeoplesPadma come from diverse backgrounds. I would urge you all to know about each of the awardees and get inspired,'' he tweeted. Modi has often asserted that his government has opened up the Padma award selection process and recognised the services of people from humble backgrounds. Of the 73 awardees, four were given Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021