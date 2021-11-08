Left Menu

Britain takes accusations of corruption seriously, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government took accusations of corruption very seriously and would hold lawmakers to account, but added that the process of investigating politicians needed to be changed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:34 IST
Britain takes accusations of corruption seriously, PM Johnson says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government took accusations of corruption very seriously and would hold lawmakers to account, but added that the process of investigating politicians needed to be changed. "What we've got to make sure is that we take all this very, very seriously and that we get it right," Johnson said.

"What we do need to do is look also at the process. We are going to make every effort to get it right and we are going to hold MPs (members of parliament) to account."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021