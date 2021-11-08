Left Menu

Ex-Kochi Mayor and three Cong workers arrested in attack against actor case

The Congress leadership stands by our workers against whom false cases have been lodged, Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas told the media.

Updated: 08-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:54 IST
Former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany and three other district leaders of Congress party surrendered before the police here on Monday in the case of vandalizing the car of actor Joju George, who had questioned the road block by the party workers, during a protest against high fuel prices on November 1.

Police said apart from Chammany, Jarjus, Manu Jacob and Joseph also surrendered and were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody till November 22.

Congress party workers accompanied the leaders to the police station and burned an effigy of the actor in front of the station.

''Two more Congress workers are absconding. The accused were identified based on the CCTV and other camera visuals,'' police told PTI.

Two others, Sheriff Vazhakkala and P G Joseph, were earlier arrested in the case.

''This is a ploy by the CPI(M) government. This is a political game to threaten our party workers. The Congress leadership stands by our workers against whom false cases have been lodged,'' Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas told the media.

