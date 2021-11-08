Rajasthan CM to visit his hometown in Jodhpur on Tuesday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a day-long visit to his hometown in Jodhpur on Tuesday where he will conduct a public hearing.

Gehlot would hold a public hearing at the Circuit House in Jodhpur in the afternoon, according to his tour programme issued by his office.

After this, he will visit the camp organised under 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' in Jaleli Faujdar and 'Prashasan Shehron ke Sang' at Digadi Kala village, it stated.

