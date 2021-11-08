Left Menu

Mizoram CM urges Amit Shah to reconsider state's new Chief Secy appointment, seeks Mizo-speaking official for top job

In possible trouble for the National Democratic Alliance in Mizoram, the state government led by chief minister Zoramthanga has opposed the central government's appointment of the new state chief secretary Renu Sharma.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:37 IST
Mizoram CM urges Amit Shah to reconsider state's new Chief Secy appointment, seeks Mizo-speaking official for top job
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Sources stated that the chief minister has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the appointment of a chief secretary who knows the Mizo language. "I have been an NDA partner from the beginning while many states are changing themselves from one alliance group to another. I am the only one in the Northeast states to have been a faithful partner of the NDA from the beginning. I, therefore, believe that you deserve a social favour and consideration for the faithful friendship with the NDA, " the Mizoram CM said in the letter.

He added that if the choice of chief secretary is denied to him "Congress and other opposition parties will make a mockery of me for faithfully serving NDA". "I, therefore, propose that the Centre amend the order and promote the present additional Chief secretary JC Ramthanga to the post as he knows the local language," the chief minister added.

Renu Sharma, an IAS officer of AGMUT cadre was appointed as the chief secretary of the state last month. The CM said that a Mizo-speaking language official is required for the top job because Mizo people and his cabinet ministers generally do not understand Hindi and many of his ministers aren't well versed even in English.

"With such background, a CS without knowledge of working Mizo language will not be effective or efficient and due to this centre has never appointed a CS who doesn't understand Mizo language since the creation of the state," CM Coramthanga said. (ANI)

