COP26: Obama laments 'dangerous lack of urgency' in climate talks
- Country:
- Canada
Former U.S. President Barack Obama lambasted those who would play politics to avoid acting on climate change, calling out Russia and China in the same breath as Republican politicians back home.
"It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world's largest emitters, China and Russia, declined to even attend the proceedings" in Glasgow, Obama said.
Their "national plans so far reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency and willingness to maintain the status quo on the part of those governments, and that's a shame."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barack Obama
- China
- Glasgow
- Republican
- U.S.
- Obama
- Russia
ALSO READ
China reports 43 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 23, vs 50 a day earlier
China successfully launches satellite to test space debris mitigation technology
Philippines scales up diplomatic protests against Beijing over South China Sea
2 killed, 7 injured in gas blast in China
China reports 43 new COVID cases