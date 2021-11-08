Opposition leaders attack Cong govt in Rajasthan over not reducing VAT on fuel prices

BJP leaders criticised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday for not reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said other states have reduced VAT on fuel, but the Congress government in Rajasthan is ''stubborn'' and not taking decisions to provide relief to the people.

Raje, in a statement, said in 2018, the BJP government had reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by four percent to give relief to the public.

She said at that time, the government had to bear the financial burden of about Rs 2,000 crore.

After the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, most of the state governments have reduced VAT on fuel prices.

''See the stubbornness of the Congress government which is collecting the highest VAT on fuel in the country and has categorically refused to give relief to the public by not reducing VAT,'' Raje said. Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria also condemned the ''stubbornness'' of the Gehlot government.

Kataria said if 22 states of the country can reduce Value Added Tax for the public, then it becomes the responsibility of the Rajasthan chief minister to lower the VAT rate, where it is highest in the country.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore targeted the Congress government of the state over the issue, saying the Gehlot dispensation has increased VAT on petrol by 12 per cent and on diesel by 10 per cent after coming to power.

''Now they are saying that the state government will incur a loss of Rs 1,800 after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel,'' Rathore said.

He said the VAT rate on petrol at 36 per cent in the state is the highest in this country.

Rathore said the Congress government in the state had announced that it would pass a resolution in the Assembly to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, but till now the Rajasthan government representative has not talked about the issue in the GST council meetings.

