Centre ignoring people of Telangana for Padma awards, alleges CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been 'ignoring' the people of Telangana for the Padma awards. Addressing a press conference here today, Rao said, "Centre is not giving Padma awards to people of our state, they're are ignoring us."

A total of 119 persons were conferred with Padma awards 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital today. The list of 119 Padma awardees comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri.

Former Union Ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj were posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award. Other dignitaries who were awarded Padma Vibhushan include boxer MC Mary Kom, former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth GCSK, classical singer Chhannulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (posthumous).

Awardees for the Padma Bhushan include businessman Aanand Mahindra and badminton player PV Sindhu. Padma Shree awardees include Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and social activist Harekala Hajabba.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. The Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards are given to people for their outstanding work in various fields of society, mainly in the fields of art, literature, medicine, sports, education, social work, public work and business. (ANI)

