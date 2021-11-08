Left Menu

Centre ignoring people of Telangana for Padma awards, alleges CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been 'ignoring' the people of Telangana for the Padma awards.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:34 IST
Centre ignoring people of Telangana for Padma awards, alleges CM KCR
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been 'ignoring' the people of Telangana for the Padma awards. Addressing a press conference here today, Rao said, "Centre is not giving Padma awards to people of our state, they're are ignoring us."

A total of 119 persons were conferred with Padma awards 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital today. The list of 119 Padma awardees comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri.

Former Union Ministers George Fernandes, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj were posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award. Other dignitaries who were awarded Padma Vibhushan include boxer MC Mary Kom, former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth GCSK, classical singer Chhannulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (posthumous).

Awardees for the Padma Bhushan include businessman Aanand Mahindra and badminton player PV Sindhu. Padma Shree awardees include Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami, filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor and social activist Harekala Hajabba.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. The Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards are given to people for their outstanding work in various fields of society, mainly in the fields of art, literature, medicine, sports, education, social work, public work and business. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021