Criminal complaint and civil suit filed against Kirit Somaiya for 'defaming' Maha Congress

A criminal complaint was filed on Monday against former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in a court here in Maharashtra for allegedly defaming state Congress by levelling false allegations, a party spokesperson said. The complaint was filed by Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JFMC). ''Somaiya had alleged during a debate on a television channel on November 3 that out of the Rs 100 crore extortion money taken by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, 40 per cent went to NCP, 40 per cent to Shiv Sena and the rest 20 per cent to the Congress party. ''I was also part of the debate and I immediately asked Somaiya to either furnish proof or withdraw his allegations. However, Somaiya, who had joined over the phone, switched it off and left the discussion,'' alleged Londhe while speaking to reporters. He said Somaiya's remarks were aimed at defaming Congress and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which Congress is one of the constituents. Londhe said he has sought registration of FIR against Somaiya under sections related to criminal defamation and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Londhe told reporters that he has filed a separate civil suit demanding a permanent restraining order against Somaiya from making false allegations against the Congress party and sought a symbolic compensation of Rs 1.

