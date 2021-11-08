Former U.S. President Obama: Need voter pressure to drive new climate plans
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:39 IST
Only pressure from voters can force governments into committing to more ambitious climate plans, former U.S. President Barack Obama told the United Nations COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday.
"The cold hard fact is we will not have more ambitious climate plans coming out of governments unless governments feel some pressure from voters," he said.
