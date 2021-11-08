Left Menu

Sanctions among tools U.S. could tap against supporters of Ortega government -Blinken

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:13 IST
The United States is ready to use a range of tools, including possible sanctions, visa restrictions and coordinated actions with allies against those complicit in supporting the Nicaragua government's "undemocratic acts," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Blinken also said the U.S. will work with other democratic governments to press for a return to democracy in Nicaragua through "free and fair elections." Washington has dubbed Nicaragua's presidential election a sham due to the veteran leader Daniel Ortega's unstinting suppression of his opponents.

