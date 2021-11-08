Blinken says human rights on agenda in Egypt talks on Monday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Egypt's human rights record would be on the agenda in meetings with Egyptian officials.

Blinken spoke alongside Egyptian foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the Department of State ahead of a U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue.

The United States and Egypt are working together on reforming pre-trial detention and protecting a free press and free expression in Egypt, Blinken said.

