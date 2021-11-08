Himachal Pradesh CM congratulates Kangna Ranaut on getting Padma Shri
08-11-2021
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday congratulated Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut on getting Padma Shri during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The chief minister in a statement said people of the state are elated at Kangna Ranaut getting the prestigious award.
Thakur expressed hope that she would continue to bring laurels to the state through her work.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
