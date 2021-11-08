BJP brands everyone who opposes it as "anti-national": Telangana CM

The BJP labels everyone whoever demands answers for certain questions from the Centre as ''ant-national'', Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao claimed on Monday, as he hit out at the saffron party.

Speaking to reporters, Rao asked the BJP whether it would call Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik and its MP Varun Gandhi also ''anti-national'' for their remarks.

''Whoever demands answers, they are being labelled as anti-nationals. This is BJP’s style. They keep two or three stamps ready. One is anti-national stamp, and the second one is urban naxal stamp...'' ''Satya Pal Malik, Meghalaya Governor, also spoke against the farm laws. BJP MP Varun Gandhi also expressed solidarity to farmers ( in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident) and withdrawal of new farm laws. Is he also anti-national? Is Meghalaya Governor also anti-national?'' KCR questioned.

Rao was reacting to the statement made by Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay that KCR was ''anti-national'' and ''supported'' China on border issues. He even demanded Rao’s resignation.

''Yesterday I said China is trying to encroach into our land. So you would label me as anti-national? A person who says as per reports that China is encroaching our land becomes anti-national?'' Rao further said.

On Sunday, Rao claimed China is encroaching Indian soil at Arunachal Pradesh border and the Centre lost its image.

The ruling TRS and opposition BJP are indulging in a war of words on paddy procurement from farmers, levelling allegations against each other.

Alleging that the Centre is procuring paddy from Punjab, Rao said he wanted a categorical answer from the state BJP leaders whether the centre would buy paddy from Telangana or not.

He said Telangana farmers in lakhs would launch stir in all Assembly constituencies on November 12 demanding that the centre buy paddy.

''We will not leave you until you buy paddy from Telangana farmers,'' he warned.

He alleged that BJP is ruling certain states such as Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh through backdoor politics though it did not get people’s mandate.

''You lost deposits in 107 Assembly seats here ( in 2018 Assembly polls),'' Rao said, saying most of the public representative posts are held by the TRS party.

He accused the saffron party of using agencies such as ED and Income Tax against people who speak against it and frame cases ''You can’t threaten me like you do with others. We are straight forward. Don’t make unnecessary attempts. It will boomerang,'' the CM said.

The whole country proclaims that the centre which promised two crore jobs every year is now retrenching one crore jobs annually, he further alleged, saying that Telangana has the lowest unemployment rate in the country according to studies.

He justified other party leaders joining TRS saying his party would accommodate able leaders.

Referring to the TRS defeat in the recently held Huzurabad bypoll, he said winning and losing are part of politics. PTI GDK BN BN

