Hunger striking Georgian ex-leader moved to prison hospital

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili was transferred to a prison hospital on Monday, the Georgian prison service said, just over five weeks after he declared a hunger strike in jail. Saakashvili, 53, was arrested on Oct. 1 after returning from exile to Georgia to rally the opposition on the eve of local elections, in what he described as a mission to save the country.

His partner, Ukrainian member of parliament Liza Yasko, said on Twitter: "He has been transferred to the most dangerous place for his life - Gldani," referring to a prison in Tbilisi where the hospital is located. Nona Mamulashvili, a member of his opposition party, said his whereabouts were still unconfirmed.

"His family were supposed to see him today. His children and his mother and his doctor. For two hours they (were) waiting to get access to his room, but it turned out that he was already removed from the prison," Mamulashvili told Reuters, accusing the authorities of "kidnapping" him. Saakashvili, who served nine years as president until 2013, faces six years in prison after being convicted in absentia in 2018 of abusing his office during his rule, charges he rejects as politically motivated.

Before his return last month he had been living in exile in Ukraine, where he had become a citizen and maintained a political career. As his health deteriorated during his hunger strike, he had been seeking a transfer to a civilian clinic, a demand refused by the authorities.

The prison service said at the weekend he had been eating jars of baby food and drinking juice. In a Facebook post, Saakashvili said he was not taking food but had received a few bottles of juice. "His condition was getting worse. Basically it's 38 days today that he has been on hunger strike," Mamulashvili said. She confirmed a report that he had taken confession in prison with a priest of the Orthodox Church.

President Salome Zourabichvili said last week Saakashvili had returned in order to destabilise Georgian politics and that he could never be pardoned. But she said that given the strong public interest in his case, he must be recognised as a special prisoner and authorities should take all possible measures "so the deterioration of his health is not used for political speculation or destabilisation".

