Raman Bahl resigns as PSSSB amid speculation of joining AAP

Senior Congress leader Raman Bahl on Monday tendered his resignation from the post of chairman of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board PSSSB amid speculation that he is likely to join the AAP.Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had appointed Bahl as the chairman of the PSSSB in 2018.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:49 IST
Senior Congress leader Raman Bahl on Monday tendered his resignation from the post of chairman of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) amid speculation that he is likely to join the AAP.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had appointed Bahl as the chairman of the PSSSB in 2018. Bahl, who hails from Gurdaspur district, said he has resigned as the PSSSB chairman but did not specify any reason for putting in his papers.

Asked about the likelihood of his joining of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, Bahl said, “I have called a workers' meeting tomorrow and whatever they decide I will go by that.” Bahl had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 assembly poll from Gurdaspur assembly seat. At present, the seat is represented by Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra.

