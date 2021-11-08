Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi approves appointment of chairmen to various departments in Chhattisgarh unit of Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday approved the appointment of chairmen to SC Department, Adivasi Congress, Legal Cell and Kisan Congress in the party's Chhattisgarh unit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday approved the appointment of chairmen to SC Department, Adivasi Congress, Legal Cell and Kisan Congress in the party's Chhattisgarh unit. Rajkumar Anchal has been made the chairman of the SC Department while Janak Ram Dhruv has been appointed as the chairman of the Adivasi Congress.

Deva Devangan will head Chhattisgarh Congress Legal Cell. Further, Ram Vilas Sahu has been appointed as the Chairman of the Kisan Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

