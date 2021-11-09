Left Menu

Three kids die in hospital blaze in Bhopal

Three kids admitted in the government-run Kamala Nehru Childrens Hospital in Bhopal died in a fire that broke out on Monday night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.The blaze started in a ward on the third-floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU, an official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-11-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 00:44 IST
Three kids admitted in the government-run Kamala Nehru Children's Hospital in Bhopal died in a fire that broke out on Monday night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The blaze started in a ward on the third-floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU, an official said.

“We were unable to save three children who were already seriously injured in the fire incident which is very painful. The rescue operation was swift and the blaze is under control, now but unfortunately the lives of three children could not be saved,” Chouhan tweeted.

“A high-level probe into the incident has been ordered. The probe will be conducted by additional chief secretary (ACS) health and medical education, Mohammad Suleiman,” he said in another tweet.

The fire broke out at around 9 pm and 8 to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

Khan said a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.

Family members of children admitted in the hospital gathered outside the medical facility after the news of the fire spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

