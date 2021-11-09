Left Menu

No forgiveness for intentionally planned step by govt in interests of its friends: Rahul Gandhi on demonetisation anniversary

Hitting out at Center on the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the "note-ban" was a planned step by the government in the interests of "its friends" for which there is no forgiveness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 00:46 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at Center on the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the "note-ban" was a planned step by the government in the interests of "its friends" for which there is no forgiveness. "People would have forgiven the government had it been a mistake but it was an intentionally planned step by the government in the interests of its friends for which there is no forgiveness," the Wayanad MP tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Centre for calling demonetisation a success and asked if the step had been successful, why hasn't corruption ended and black money failed to return to the country. "If demonetization was successful then - Why hasn't corruption ended? Why didn't the black money returned? Why hasn't the economy gone cashless? Why nothing has been done to stop terrorism? Why inflation has not been controlled? #DemonetisationDisaster," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on the fifth anniversary of demonetisation.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation declared the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 as part of the government's efforts to crack down on black money. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

